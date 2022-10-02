Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin Daughter News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after a win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It's been a special weekend for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin - and he hasn't even led his team to a win over the New York Jets yet (though he probably will shortly).

On Saturday, Tomlin took to Twitter and announced that his daughter Harley has committed to Georgia. Better yet, she got a full scholarship as a member of their athletics program.

"So proud of my daughter, Harley, who committed to the University of Georgia and earned a full athletic scholarship. Freshman Class of 2024. Let’s go," Tomlin wrote.

Steelers fans and even general NFL fans have come out to congratulate Tomlin on his daughter's accomplishment. Georgia fans in particular are happy to welcome Harley into the fold:

Mike Tomlin doesn't tweet much other than to hype up his Steelers, but when he isn't talking about his team, he's talking about his kids.

Just a few days ago he tweeted out a link to his son Mason "Mayce" Tomlin's new music album. Tomlin is clearly one proud papa these days.

As for Tomlin's NFL team, they're struggling a little bit to start the season. They're 1-2 and have scored only four touchdowns on offense this season so far.

Suffice it to say, the Steelers are struggling to fill the void left by Ben Roethlisberger at the end of last year. But the season is still young.