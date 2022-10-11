Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin Trade Suggestion

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a disastrous start to the 2022 season.

Following a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers sit at 1-4 on the year - tied for the worst record in the league. Given the team's recent struggles, fans are starting to wonder if Mike Tomlin is still the right leader for the franchise.

Steelers supporter Andrew Fillipponi floated an interesting hypothetical. "If the Panthers offered the 'Jon Gruden package' to the Steelers for Mike Tomlin. 2 1st round picks. 2 2nd round picks. Would you trade him to Carolina?" he asked.

Fans aren't taking the question well.

"Dude for what? So Matt Canada could be our head coach? Fire Tomlin and the Steelers will be the Texans for the next decade," one fan said.

Most fans aren't entertaining the idea.

"no lmao it's one bad season people need to chill out," one fan said.

Others, however, suggested that the Steelers would be able to hire Sean Payton as the new head coach.

"Yes Bring Sean Payton in, him and Brian Flores can run the show," a fan said.

What do you think about the trade idea?