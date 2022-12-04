Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike White's Pregame Outfit

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

You know Mike White came to play when he pulls up in the Charlie Conway jersey.

Prior to Week 13's game against the Vikings, White and some of his fellow Jets arrived in Mighty Ducks gear as they prepare to take flight in Minnesota.

Something the internet was loving:

"Gonna be in Minny today for Jets by a BILLION apparently," a user said.

"Zach Wilson showing up to the game," another replied.

"Mike White with a C on his sweater is tremendous content. Zach Wilson is under the mud," a fan tweeted.

"Yea he won the locker room."

"Ducks fly together," commented Mollie Walker.

"This might put me on the Mike White train," another user laughed.

"Zach Wilson would never."

"No I did not," replied FOX 5 NY's Jennifer Williams.

Any chance we see the "Flying V" today?