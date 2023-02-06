Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Big Retirement

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

One of the best receivers of the past decade is calling it a career. And what a career it was...

Taking to social media on Monday, former Bengals-Cardinals star wideout A.J. Green announced that he's moving on to the next chapter of his life.

I've never been a man of many words so I'll keep this short. Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed... love y'all! The next chapter begins...

The NFL world reacted to the big retirement to start the week.

"A.J. Green walks away…" shared Ian Rapoport.

"All-Pro WR A.J. Green announced his retirement via his IG," reported Jordan Schultz. "Congrats to one of the best receivers of this generation and a great person as well! I know you'll be successful in your future endeavors bro!"

"A.J. Green retires with 727 career catches for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. Fantastic career for the fourth pick in the 2011 draft," said Albert Breer.

At times criminally underrated, injuries piled up on the back half of Green's career. But that doesn't take away from the seven-straight Pro Bowls to start his career after dominant runs at UGA and in high school.

Congrats A.J. on a tremendous football life.