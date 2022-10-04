Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gisele Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen was spotted at a Miami gym by herself on Monday. Photos of her at the gym were obtained by TMZ Sports.

Bundchen has been in the news for the past two months due to her reported rift with Tom Brady. It was recently said that she remained away from Brady during Hurricane Ian.

While there's no official update on Bundchen and Brady's marriage, it certainly seems like their issues haven't been solved yet.

The early reactions to the photos that TMZ shared are mixed.

"What if…they are people just like everyone and they have a hard time keeping a marriage together like everyone else? Loneliness, depression, isolation affects everyone," one person said.

Earlier this week, another Gisele photo went viral.

"It appears they have come to a separation in a way that is more than just taking a break from each other," another person tweeted.

"Geez leave the poor woman alone," a third person wrote.

It was reported in September that Bundchen hated the way Brady handled this offseason.

"She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back," a source told People magazine.

We'll see if Bundchen and Brady can reunite at a later date.