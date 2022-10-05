Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Practice Photo

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Just over a week ago, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident.

He reportedly swerved to avoid an animal in the road and rolled the 2021 Prosche. Thankfully both he and a female passenger did not suffer significant injuries in the accident.

Garrett returned to practice on Wednesday and a photo of him strolling on the field started going viral. The Browns posted a photo of him wearing a cutoff shirt that showed he's looking as jacked as ever.

Fans couldn't believe it.

"he is entirely too big to be this big," Mike Golic Jr said on Twitter.

"I would like to nominate Myles Garrett to the short list of humans we send as representatives of Earth when the aliens come down," one fan joked.

Los Angeles Chargers fans are hoping he doesn't play this weekend.

"As a human I’m glad to see this As a chargers fan, maybe one more week of rest is good..." the fan said.

It certainly seems like Garrett will suit up this weekend.