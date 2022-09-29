Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Punishment News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Myles Garrett was reportedly operating his vehicle at an "unsafe speed" at the time of his single-car crash on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns pass rusher was going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone when he lost control of his 2021 Porshe and flipped off the side of the road. He's been issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, per ESPN.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Gotta be smarter than that. Hopefully he’s learned his lesson now and gets well soon," one fan said.

"I figured speed was the factor. Glad he’s okay though," another added.

"This is the most reasonable set of car crash statistics ever for an athlete," another said.

Garrett swerved to avoid an animal on the wet road after he left the Browns training facility on Monday. He and his unidentified female passenger were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett sustained a sprained shoulder and sprained biceps tendon. He returned to team facilities on Thursday and is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.