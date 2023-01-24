Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The National Anthem performer for this year's Super Bowl has been announced.

Acclaimed American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will take centerfield at Phoenix's State Farm Stadium before this year's title game.

Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful" and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this announcement.

"This is legit awesome!!!" one fan wrote.

"Yessss! This is epic! Love this lineup!" another said.

"National Anthem bout to go crazy," another added.

Stapleton, an eight-time Emmy award-winning artist, will set the tone before this year's highly-anticipated Super Bowl matchup. Nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna will headline the halftime show.

This weekend's conference title games between Philadelphia-San Francisco and Kansas City-Cincinnati will determine the matchup.

This year's title game will take place on Sunday, February 12.