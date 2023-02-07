Look: NFL World Reacts To Nick Sirianni's Response To Reporter

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

A reporter asked Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni a very weird question.

Sirianni was asked who on the Eagles he wouldn't let his daughter date and Sirianni fired back with a great response.

"My daughter is five years old," Sirianni said.

That's a perfect answer after getting a very dumb question. How did the reporter not know his daughter was young after she was with him during the NFC Championship postgame presser?

The NFL community is also upset that this question was asked.

"That’s supposed to be a fun question? even if she was 32, don’t ask me about my players dating my daughter. WTH man," one tweet read.

"This is an insane question to ask regardless of age BUT SHE IS FIVE WTF," another tweet read.

This media member needs to do a better job of thinking before speaking.