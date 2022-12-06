Look: NFL World Reacts To Nickelodeon's Announcement

The NFL and Nickelodeon bringing Nickmas to fans of all ages this holiday season.

Per SBJ's Ben Fischer, CBS and cable's first kids channel are partnering on a broadcast of the Rams-Broncos game on Christmas Day.

The slime-filled presentation kicks off at 4:30 PM ET and will be called by Nate Burleson, Noah Eagles, and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, with Young Dylan on the sidelines and Patrick Star offering commentary from Bikini Bottom.

The NFL world reacted to the Nickelodeon announcement Tuesday.

"Canceling my Christmas plans," a fan replied.

"'Let Russ Cook,'" a user said.

"If you're a good parent, you won't subject your child to this on Christmas," tweeted Evan Barnes. "Put Bucks-Celtics on since it's at the same time. Let the children be gifted with Giannis, Tatum, Brown instead of bad football."

"May not be a lot of slime cannons going off with those two offenses," commented James Stevenson.

"Do the kids on Santa's nice list get a better game?" asked Action Network's William Boor.

This marks what will be Nickelodeon's fourth live NFL telecast with the first occurring Jan. 10, 2021.