Look: NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Visit News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is taking full advantage of his NFL free agency.

The star wide receiver is making his rounds around the league. After visiting with the New York Giants earlier this week, OBJ is reportedly taking visits with the Saints and Buccaneers.

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller — Beckham's former teammate in Los Angeles — has been open about his recruiting efforts.

“[Beckham] is going on tour now," Miller said, per team insider Alaina Getzenberg. "He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.”

"You should go around and see the league and like get the love. He’s still on Super Bowl tour,” Miller added.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Beckham's free-agent tour.

"Pretty sure OBJ will now just wait half a year and jump on a successful team of his choosing from here on out," one fan wrote.

"The Saints are down a WR right now plus they’re the home team and his best friend Jarvis is here," another said.

"As expected OBJ will take a look at Tampa Bay. He’s long wanted to play with Brady and this could be his last opportunity," another added.

Beckham is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl title this past season. Wherever he ends up, he'll provide a late-season boost on the wide receiver depth chart.

Where would you like to see OBJ land?