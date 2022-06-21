Look: NFL World Reacts To Offseason Ezekiel Elliott Photo

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's that time of year again. The Ezekiel Elliott hype train is off and running.

The Dallas Cowboys running back is looking pretty thin in a new photoshoot. Some are wondering if he dropped a few pounds to get some of his burst back for the 2022 season.

"Is it me or does Zeke look skinner then last season?," a fan asked.

Take a look. W

What do we think, football fans? Is Zeke looking better than ever?

"every year they pull me back into the zeke is still elite camp," said a fan.

"They gon find out," one fan wrote.

"And he’s back rocking his rookie year gear??? @EverydayCowboys cowboys gonna be looking at a lot of 2nd and 2s this year," a fan said.

"I need 2016 Zeke back," one fan commented.

Is this the year we see prime Zeke return?

Make no mistake, the Cowboys have full faith in the former Ohio State star.

Dak Prescott believes he's the best back in the business, as long as he's healthy.

"When Zeke is healthy, I don't think there is a better back," he said earlier this year.

Elliott and the Cowboys have high expectations this upcoming season.