Look: NFL World Reacts To Packers' Cool Announcement

Without the help of first responders the night Damar Hamlin suffered on-field cardiac arrest, there's a good chance the 24-year-old safety could've lost his life that night.

In light of that, the Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health are reportedly paying it forward by donating $100,000 toward providing 80 AEDs to school and rec sports leagues/facilities throughout Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan, as well as expanding access to CPR and AED training.

The NFL world reacted to Green Bay's generous and thoughtful funding on Wednesday.

