Look: NFL World Reacts To Packers' Playoff Scenario

It may be hard to believe, but the Washington Commanders did the Packers a major favor on Sunday.

With Washington's loss, Green Bay now controls its own destiny; securing a playoff spot if they're able to win their final two games.

The NFL world reacted to the significant turn of events in the NFC.

"Goodell had his writers WORKING this year," a user said.

"Brady and Rodgers having two of their worst seasons ever just to still make the playoffs f---ing sucks," another tweeted.

"Brady & Rodgers on the way to the offs."

"Unfortunately Justin Jefferson is Abouta drop 200 yards on us when we put Preston smith at corner today," a Packers troll replied.

"Packers pleaseeeeeeeeeee get it done tonight," a fan begged.

"Disgusting."

"I am about to be the biggest Vikings fan the rest of today," another tweeted. "Nobody wants to [see] Rodgers in the playoffs again."

How far do you have the Packers going if they're able to sneak into the bracket?