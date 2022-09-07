Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team.

"I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason.

With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took to social media to preview the upcoming NFL season - and talk a little golf. The post included a photo of Spiranac wearing a very unique Steelers jersey.

The post quickly went viral on social media. Fans flocked to Twitter to respond.

"Also: Paige gets freaked out by a cicada, and I offer my fav NFL O/U win total ...," Teddy Greenstein said, adding a few details about the podcast.

Most fans just wanted to see her in their jersey. "You'd look even better in Charger's powder blue," one fan said.

"Beautiful. But you are wearing the wrong jersey. Let’s Go Jets," another fan said.

Steelers fans loved it, obviously. "Here we go Steelers!" one fan said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.