Look: NFL World Reacts To Panthers' Trade Rumors

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers look to be open for business.

They just fired head coach Matt Rhule since their season is going down the drain and now they're reportedly open for business when it comes to trades, per Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Glazer thinks that teams are going to start calling the Panthers to try and trade for some of their players as they try and stockpile picks during this rebuild.

Fans are already starting to speculate who the Panthers could be getting rid of in the coming weeks.

"Will be interesting to see what happens with CMC. Elite player with a large contract, but plays a non-premium position. Could a contender get one of the best skill players in the league for a 2nd or 3rd?" one fan asked.

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 1, so the Panthers have about three weeks to make trades with other teams.