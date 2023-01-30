Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Dad Video

The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones lighting up victory cigars after Sunday's AFC Championship win. Patrick Mahomes Sr. also sparked one up in the luxury box as the clock hit zero.

Something that his daughter-in-law caught on cam and shared to Instagram:

The NFL world reacted to Mr. Mahomes' celebratory stogie on social media.

"Nah he smokes fr," a fan laughed.

"Watching the game with her must be hell," another tweeted.

"Jobs not finished."

"Why the f--- is the father of the best and highest paid QB in football and a former MLB pitcher lighting a cigar with a BIC [lighter]?" a user asked. "BUY THIS MAN A TORCH."

"That pack hitting?" asked Mark Gunnels.

"I will not cheer for Philly. I will not cheer for Philly. I will not cheer for Philly. I will not cheer for Philly. I will not cheer for Philly. *hears Brittany and Jackson Mahomes screeching* I’m thinking about cheering for Philly."

The Chiefs are on to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.