Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes MRI Results
With an MRI on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury is confirmed, but the sky isn't falling in KC.
Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs QB suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's win but it's "Nothing more than that," according to a source and Mahomes plans to play in next week's AFC Championship Game.
The NFL world reacted to the imaging results on social media.
"Usually results in a multi-week absence, unreal toughness to play through it," commented Luke Sawhook. "Much respect to Mahomes."
"Legend," a user replied.
"The Chiefs believed this was the case last night. Can confirm, per source," tweeted Nate Taylor. "Below is how Patrick Mahomes responded the last time he sustained a significant injury in the postseason."
"High ankle sprains are usually 4-6 weeks for normal people. Mahomes isn't normal. He's playing," said Harold R. Kuntz.
"The team will rally behind it," replied Arrowhead Live.
Gutsy stuff from the former MVP.