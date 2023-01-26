Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Walking Video

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs cheers during the first half of the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

The whole NFL world is watching and waiting to see if Kansas City Chiefs quarterback displays any problems with his sprained ankle. But the latest video gives a pretty good indication of where he's at.

Following today's media session before practice, Mahomes was videoed walking out of the room with no mobility issues at all. More importantly, he didn't even have so much as a walking boot.

Granted, there's a chasm of difference between walking away from a podium and being able to put enough pressure on an ankle to throw a deep ball. But if he's doing the small stuff with no issues at all, it bodes well for his ability to do the bigger stuff.

NFL fans believe that this video changes everything about the Chiefs' upcoming AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Many think that the betting line is certainly going to change after this:

Patrick Mahomes has battled through injuries in big spots before. Lest we forget, he injured his knee right in the middle of Super Bowl LIV and went on to win the game anyway. He's tough as nails.

The bigger issue might be whether Mahomes can mentally deal with overcoming the adversity of having lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow has certainly seemed to have his number these past couple of years, including last year's AFC Championship Game.

Will Mahomes be able to play at 100-percent this weekend?