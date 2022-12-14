Look: NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Raiders Owner

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

A photo of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is making the rounds on social media.

The American businessman was spotted rocking an interesting outfit at the NFL owners meeting in Dallas on Wednesday.

Take a look at the fit here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this new look for the Raiders owner.

"It’s crazy how you can be a billionaire and not even have a jacket that fits right, just all time not a care," one fan wrote.

"A legendary goofball," another said.

"This guy is a billionaire and still uses a kitchen bowl as a haircut guideline… rich people crazy. I gotta start wildin too," anther added.

Davis' Raiders will look to bounce back this weekend after a crushing Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Las Vegas will face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday.