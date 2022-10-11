Look: NFL World Reacts To Photographer Injury News

The photographer that was pushed by Davante Adams after Monday night's game has filed a police report against the Raiders star wide receiver, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per the Kansas City Police Department:

The victim is a photographer at the Chiefs/Raiders game. At the end of the game, he was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment ... The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening. The incident will be investigated...

The NFL world reacted to the whole situation on social media.

"OMG...I thought the guy's injuries were potentially life-threatening. So happy to hear that they aren't!" one user commented facetiously.

"Imagine having a bad day at work and thinking it’s ok to assault the first person who gets in your way. NFL needs to drop the hammer," another said.

"How I’m pulling up to court if I was him"

"As she should be. Actions have consequences."

"Lmfao he wants the bag," another laughed.

Should be interesting to see what happens with the NFL's highest-paid receiver.