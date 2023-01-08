Look: NFL World Reacts To Players Fighting On Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's no love lost between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints even though it's Week 18.

Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman and Saints defensive lineman Marcus Davenport have been ejected from the game after they threw punches at one another.

They were jawing at each other after a play when Davenport threw the first punch before Foreman retaliated.

That is how both of their seasons will end since they won't be allowed back in the game.

The NFL world had a lot to say after the video appeared on social media.

Foreman will finish the 2022 season with over 900 yards rushing and five touchdowns while Davenport will finish with 29 tackles, and a half sack.

These two teams are currently out of playoff contention but you wouldn't know it based on how chippy this game has been even outside that scuffle.

You can watch the rest of this game on FOX.