Look: NFL World Reacts To Postgame Tom Brady Video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was pretty classy after Sunday's blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady played perhaps his worst game of the season and yet, he was there chatting it up and even signing a football for Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw picked off Brady in the game and the latter still signed a ball for him.

Check out the video here:

NFL fans really liked how gracious Brady was with this even though the Bucs lost by 28.

"I don’t wanna hear another word about Brady not being a team sport or a sore loser. Yes he has shown it before, but there are plenty of more moments he’s shown his best self," another fan tweeted.

Brady will look to bounce back next week when the Bucs return home to play the 9-4 Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.