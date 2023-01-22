Look: NFL World Reacts To Pregame Brett Maher Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After a historically bad performance in last week's win over the Bucs, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was reportedly the first one on the field for warm-ups on Sunday as he prepares for a huge divisional round game against the 49ers.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, "Kicker Brett Maher is the first Cowboys player on the field, visualizing the chances that may come today vs. 49ers at Levi's Stadium."

The NFL world reacted to the Maher pregame video on social media.

"This is how you bounce back!!" a user replied. "Good for him taking his craft this serious."

"I believe in Brett Maher," a Cowboys Nation account tweeted.

"He knows what this game means," another user said. "Love to see it."

"Shahtaht the camera man getting a practice rep in as well.. GREAT timing on the zoom out," Pat McAfee commented. "Little visualization routine for ol Maher.. feel like he's gonna do well tonight. I wonder if he does this every game or something new?"

The Cowboys will need every point they can get in tonight's game.