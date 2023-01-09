Look: NFL World Reacts To Quay Walker's Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Quay Walker #7 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after being disqualified for an unsportsmanlike penalty during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The most controversial moment of Week 18 came in the final game of the season, when Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker shoved a member of the Detroit Lions training staff during an injury timeout, earning an ejection in the process.

Taking to Twitter early this morning, Walker apologized for his actions. He admitted that he let his emotions get the better of him in that moment and said that he was wrong to act in that way.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!" Walker wrote.

Walker said that he recognizes that he will have to accept whatever punishments the league hands down.

The NFL world appears to have accepted Walker's apology based on the plurality of responses. But many have warned that if it happens again, he's going to be in huge trouble:

As many have pointed out, this isn't exactly the first time that Quay Walker has gotten thrown out of a game. The rookie out of Georgia was previously ejected in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

Walker has a lot of maturing to do, but at least he's starting off by saying the right things.

Will the NFL go easy on Walker as far as punishments go?