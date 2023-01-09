Look: NFL World Reacts To Quinnen Williams' Announcement

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 05: Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets performs drills during day two of mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 5, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

After a Pro Bowl and potential All-Pro season for New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the star lineman is ready to cash in.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Williams made it clear that he has no intentions of joining the Jets for voluntary offseason activities without a contract extension. He is heading into a contract year with the Jets and wants to get his extension before the 2023 season starts.

"Everybody knows I'm a team guy, but I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program," Williams said.

2022 saw Williams emerge as arguably the best pass rushing interior defensive lineman in the NFL this side of Aaron Donald. He enjoyed a breakout 2022 season with a team-leading 12 sacks and 28 QB hits along with 55 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Williams also contributed four passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery - all career-highs.

Jets fans and the wider NFL world agree that Williams deserves his extension and are demanding that the team give him what he wants:

The Jets drafted Quinnen Williams No. 3 overall out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft, thinking that he would be the next great pass rushing defensive tackle on par with Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh.

But for the first three years of his career, Williams struggled to meet those expectations. He had 15.5 sacks in his first three seasons and missed at least two games per year.

2022 was the year that Williams needed to not only justify an extension, but cash in in a big way.

If the Jets don't pay him, someone else inevitably will.