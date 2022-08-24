Look: NFL World Reacts To Racy Rob Gronkowski Underwear Photo

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

Rob Gronkowski might be done with life in the NFL, but he's still helping out one of his former teammates.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tom Brady's clothing line promoted its underwear - using Gronk as the model. In the photo, Gronkowski is wearing nothing but boxer briefs with his girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, lending a well-placed hand.

Fans couldn't get enough of the photo and flocked to social media to react.

"Gronk makes good on his word...he told me last month that he was going to send Brady photos of himself modeling the brand..." Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine said.

"Lmfao let’s goooo!! can’t possibly be more hypedddd!! Camille says 'can’t touch this,'" said one fan.

Others are ready for Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, to have their very own photoshoot for the brand.

"Now we need Tom Brady and Gisele on a photo shoot!!!!" said another fan.

Should Gronk enter the modeling world?