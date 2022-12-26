Look: NFL World Reacts To Rams, Broncos Punishment

Broncos pass-rusher Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have officially been punished by the NFL.

The league announced that they have both been suspended for one game after they punched each other on Sunday evening. The skirmish came directly after the Rams smashed the Broncos, 51-14.

Gregory punched Aboushi first before Aboushi retaliated.

This started after frustrations boiled over from the Broncos getting blown out. It's been a hard season in the Mile High City and Gregory made a poor choice of who to take those frustrations out on.

Of course, NFL fans had to weigh in on the news via social media.

Gregory will miss the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs while Aboushi will miss the Rams' game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They'll then be able to return for Week 18 on Jan. 8.