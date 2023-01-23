Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Signing On Monday

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens added a cornerback on Monday afternoon.

They claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. He's a former second-round pick out of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even more, he's a cousin of Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Raiders originally traded Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals at the start of this season before he was waived and then claimed by the Cowboys.

During the season, he appeared in nine games (eight for the Cardinals and one for the Cowboys) and finished with 16 total tackles, a forced fumble, and one pass defended.

The NFL world joked that this signing is a way for the Ravens to keep Jackson in Baltimore for the rest of his career.

"Make sense. Trayvon and Lamar Jackson are cousins. Bring in family," another tweet read.

The Ravens also needed cornerback help heading into next season since Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, and Kevon Seymour will all be free agents in March.