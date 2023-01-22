Look: NFL World Reacts To RGIII's Excuse For Bills

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills found themselves in a 14-0 hole against the Cincinnati Bengals after the first quarter. But as stunned as fans were by the Bills' slow start, they might have been more stunned by Robert Griffin III's excuse for them.

Taking to Twitter, RGIII asserted that the Bills might be having a hard time locating the Bengals because they're wearing white jerseys in the snow. "The Bengals’ white jerseys are blending in with the field because of the snow," Griffin wrote.

Griffin's tweet is going viral with over 4,500 likes and several hundred retweets in 40 minutes. But while some found it hilarious, the comments suggest that fans think he's being serious.

Those NFL fans who think he's being serious are comparing that tweet to the kind that NBA legend Magic Johnson frequently makes.

Assuming that RGIII was being serious, there's a lot of things wrong with his assessment. For one, if the Bills are having trouble locating the Bengals, the Bengals would be having the same problem.

For two, the conditions at Highmark Stadium aren't so bad as to make it hard to see anything on the field. Not right now at least.

This wasn't one of RGIII's more intelligent tweets and the wider world has made sure to take him to task for it.

Hopefully he really was just joking around and not being serious.