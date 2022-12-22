Look: NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Decision

On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski made waves around the NFL world when he tweeted "I'm bored."

For many, this was a sign that Gronk could be gearing up for a return to the NFL gridiron. But as it turns out, this message was for something entirely different.

The tweet was a preview for another major career move for the all-time great tight end.

Gronk is joining FanDuel Sportsbook as a celebrity ambassador.

"I’ve been waiting for this call. Let’s do this @FanDuel," wrote along with a promotional video.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this move from Gronk.

"Gronk is no longer bored… It was never happening Bucs fans," one fan wrote.

"What a troll job by Gronk lol," another added.

"Why did you have to break my heart right before Christmas?!" another asked.

Gronk has been retired since the Buccaneers' departure from the 2021 postseason. Many fans thought/hoped he would return to the field sometime this season, but it appears that hope is now out of the question.