Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III's Suggestion

Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another head injury this past weekend. The Miami Dolphins placed their star quarterback in concussion protocol after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

This is believed to be Tua's third head injury of the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL analyst Robert Griffin III said the Dolphins QB shouldn't play football for the rest of the year.

"Tua shouldn’t play anymore this year. Put the PERSON before the player," he said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this suggestion from RG3.

"I agree with this, the guy has possibly had three concussions this year. That’s dangerous for his long term health," one said.

"Tua has a bright future and is just an all around good guy. i would hate to see his career end so early, and that’s what’s on the verge of happening," another said.

"This is facts, at the end of the day health is wealth," another added.

It's not been confirmed when exactly Tua suffered his most recent head injury, but many believe it happened when his head smacked against the turf just before halftime. He stayed in the game and threw three interceptions after the incident.

Tua suffered a horrific head injury during a Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He seemed to suffer another head injury just a few days before in Week 3.

Should the Dolphins shut their quarterback down for the year.?