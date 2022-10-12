Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft Donation News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: CEO of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft attends the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is trying to do right by all of Massachusetts residents with a sizable donation to the state's general hospital.

Per the New England Patriots official account, "Robert Kraft & the Kraft family donates $50 million gift to [Massachusetts General Hospital] ... The largest donation in support of community health and equity in Mass General Hospital history."

The NFL world reacted to Mr. Kraft's extremely generous donation on Wednesday.

"Kraft has donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to 'address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status,'" tweeted Joe Pompliano.

Noting, "It's the largest donation in the hospital's 211-year history."

"Patriots owner Robert Kraft donates $50M to Massachusetts General Hospital, the largest donation by a sports owner to address health equity issues. His total funding now exceeds $75M over the last decade-plus," said FOS' A.J. Perez.

Hopefully this money goes a long way to making a change in the Mass community.