Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft Donation News
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is trying to do right by all of Massachusetts residents with a sizable donation to the state's general hospital.
Per the New England Patriots official account, "Robert Kraft & the Kraft family donates $50 million gift to [Massachusetts General Hospital] ... The largest donation in support of community health and equity in Mass General Hospital history."
The NFL world reacted to Mr. Kraft's extremely generous donation on Wednesday.
Noting, "It's the largest donation in the hospital's 211-year history."
Hopefully this money goes a long way to making a change in the Mass community.