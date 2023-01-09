Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Kraft's Announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 29: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks at a press conference at Gillette Stadium July 29, 2015 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Major changes could soon be coming to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In a season ticket holder email from Robert Kraft (shared by 98.5 "The Sports Hub's" Joe Murray), the Patriots owner apologized to fans for a disappointing season and said the team will be making "critical evaluations" of its football operations.

The NFL world reacted to Kraft's strong statements on Twitter.

"From the Krafts: 'In the weeks ahead, we will be making critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation,'" shared the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

"From Robert Kraft: 'In the weeks ahead, we will be making critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation…'" quoted Phil Perry.

"Krafts say they will be making 'critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation,'" Ben Volin tweeted.

"Krafts say they 'will be making critical evaluations of all elements of our football operation as we strive to improve and return to playoffs next year,'" said NESN's Zack Cox.

"They are livid," a Pats fan said.

2022 marked the second time in three seasons that Kraft's Patriots have missed the playoffs since Tom Brady left.