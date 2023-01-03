Look: NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell's Memo

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to all NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon.

The league executive addressed the horrifying incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin during last night's Monday Night Football contest in Cincinnati.

After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, I decided to postpone last night's game and have our focus remain on Damar and his family. We are in regular contact with both clubs and with the medical team caring for Damar and will share information as we receive it.

Last night's game will not be resumed anytime this week and no decision has been made regarding a possible rescheduling.

Read the full statement here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Goodell.

"A self-serving statement from a self-serving piece of s--t," one fan wrote.

"No way they finish the game before playoffs start if not this week. gonna mark it as a tie and move on i presume," another added.

"Good on the NFL to provide mental health resources for the players and staffs. Please continue to pray for Hamlin," another said.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last night's game. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transported to a local hospital. He's currently sedated and in critical condition.