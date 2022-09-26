Look: NFL World Reacts To Rough Baker Mayfield News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With an offseason to heal and fresh start in Carolina, some thought Baker Mayfield's 2022 would be the year of the revenge tour.

However, through three games that hasn't been the case for the former No. 1 overall pick. In fact, three weeks into the season, Baker ranks dead last in QBR among starting NFL quarterbacks.

The NFL world reacted to Baker's early season performance on social media.

The Panthers were able to get the win on Sunday, but Baker Mayfield knows he needs to be better.

He'll get his next opportunity to do so at home vs. the Cardinals