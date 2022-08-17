Look: NFL World Reacts To Rough Julio Jones Video

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) runs with the ball during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Julio Jones will go down as one of the best wide receivers to play the game. However, his best days on the football field are surely behind him.

After struggling to make an impact for the Tennessee Titans, Jones is hoping to turn things around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A video from this afternoon's practice suggests that might be tough.

The video showed Jones going up against his former team in join practices. The former star receiver looked to slip on the route, but was covered nonetheless.

Fans know it was only one rep, but it still didn't look great.

"1 rep but I’ve been saying this since he got traded to Titans," one fan said.

"There’s a reason why the Titans let him go after a year," another fan said.

Earlier this offseason, Jones said he was still getting up to speed on Byron Leftwich's offense.

"Everything's coming to me," Jones said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."

Can he make an impact for the Buccaneers this season?