Look: NFL World Reacts To Rules Change Suggestion

Two top NFL players at their respective positions suffered nasty injuries over the weekend and the method by which they acquired those injuries has been the subject of some debate ever since.

On Monday, NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp made the case for the league to start penalizing the use of the "hip drop" tackle method. The hip drop tackle is what happens when a player drops their entire weight onto an opposing player's leg in an effort to make a tackle.

This tackle method caused Patrick Mahomes to suffer a high ankle sprain against the Jaguars, while Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a broken fibula from the exact same type of tackle.

Sharp pointed out that the National Rugby League managed to legislate its own problems with the hip drop tackle out of their league and that the NFL has a chance to do the same if they're willing to legislate it out the way they did with horsecollar tackles so many years ago.

But as you might expect, fans aren't warming to the idea of taking more physicality out of the game (no matter the consequences). Many are replying to the suggestion by declaring that if the hip drop tackle has to be removed, the NFL might as well become flag football:

It's a leap to say that trying to legislate the hip drop tackle out of the game would be tantamount to turning the NFL into flag football. If the league truly wants to prioritize player safety, there are clear and obvious ways to do so.

