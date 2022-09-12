Look: NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Pregame Outfit

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson pulled up with the sheen ahead of Monday night's game against his old team.

The Broncos QB was spotted entering the stadium with a green and silver suit, rocking some shades and Bose headphones as he prepares to face the 12s.

The NFL world reacted to Russ' pregame outfit on social media.

"Confirmed 40 points," one fan laughed.

"My dad wore something like this to his prom in the 70s," tweeted Martin Weiss.

"I don’t think Cam ever missed this badly," Anthony Rizzuti said.

"If you are playing against Russ in fantasy tonight I'm sorry..." commented Sleeper HQ.

"Every day that passes, Russ becomes easier and easier to make fun of," replied Nate Geary.

The Broncos and Seahawks kickoff at 8:20 PM ET.