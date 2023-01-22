Look: NFL World Reacts To Ryan Fitzpatrick's Appearance

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the eighth green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played for both the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals during his NFL career, so today he's paying them a visit.

Photos and videos from the parking lot at Highmark Stadium shows Fitzpatrick hanging out with Bills fans before the game. This is hardly the first time that the former Bills starter has gone to the stadium in the icy conditions to see his former team.

The videos show Fitzpatrick enjoying the tailgates like he's just another fan - one of the things that has always endeared him to the Bills dating back to his time with them over a decade ago.

The NFL world can't help but give Fitzpatrick his props for being an everyman and so fun to hang out with

Ryan Fitzpatrick called around a dozen NFL teams his own during his long NFL career, but he played more games for the Bills than any other. From 2009 to 2012, he started over 50 games and had three straight seasons of over 3,000 yards and 20-plus touchdowns.

Sadly, Fitzpatrick was never able to lead a team to the playoffs and never earned a spot in the Pro Bowl. But he remains beloved by almost every team that ever called him their own.

Will Fitzpatrick be shown on the big board or the TV screens during today's game?