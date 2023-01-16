Look: NFL World Reacts To Sammy Watkins' Announcement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins made waves last week by suggesting that he might have preferred to see quarterback Lamar Jackson play through his ongoing knee injury in their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Watkins was a little bit more humble on Monday. Speaking to the media in the team's exit interviews, he revealed that he was being "sarcastic and selfish" with his comments about Jackson last week.

Watkins said that he even talked to Jackson about what he said and the two of them were able to have a joke about it.

NFL fans aren't entirely convinced that Jackson received it as well as Watkins thinks he did and a few have expressed that sentiment on Twitter:

The Baltimore Ravens were able to give the Cincinnati Bengals a fight yesterday and even held the lead multiple times in a game they were expected to lose by double-digits.

Unfortunately, the Ravens just didn't have enough explosive plays to get the win without Lamar Jackson. Now they head into an offseason where they will have no choice but to franchise tag him while trying desperately to get a contract extension done.

There is the possibility that the Ravens would trade Jackson, but the Ravens would need to be getting a king's ransom on par with the Broncos deal for Russell Wilson last year.

It may be all fun and games for Sammy Watkins, but nobody's laughing in Baltimore right now.