Look: NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With their playoff position locked up, the New York Giants are resting some key starters on Sunday. Including, star running back Saquon Barkley.

Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, other Giants inactives are: cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

The NFL world reacted to no Saquon in Week 18.

"I expect our back ups in at halftime," a fan tweeted at the Eagles.

"I woulda loved Kayvon [Thibodeaux] to sit today," another said.

"See y’all next week when it counts!" tweeted Brandon London.

"Uh I think we’re missing some people on this list," another replied. "I’m not putting DJ back there without AT."

"KENNY GOLLADAY TIME."

"Giants backups vs full strength Eagles," another tweeted.

So much of the Giants' success rides on the legs of Saquon Barkley, but there is something to be said about riding the momentum of a playoff berth.

We'll see how it turns out for Brian Daboll and the G-Men in the week to come.