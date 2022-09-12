Look: NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Snub News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What a return to form it was for Saquon Barkley on Sunday. But when the league's vote for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week opened up, Saquon's name was nowhere to be found.

Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift and Nick Chubb all had great days in Week 1, but none of them rushed for as many yards as Barkley (164).

The NFL world reacted to Saquon's snub on social media.

"Uhhhhh [Saquon]??" one user asked.

"Saquon Barkley leads the league in rushing, his team wins the game, and he's not up for this award? Huh?" tweeted Matt Lombardo.

"How is Saquon Barkley not on the ballot?" replied Patricia Traina.

"... someone missing," commented Ryan Dunleavy.

"Erm, excuse me?"

"Giants fans when Saquon Barkley isn’t nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week."

"This is out of hand," a Giants fan said.

The NFL better add that "other" tab.