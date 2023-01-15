Look: NFL World Reacts To Sauce Gardner's Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets celebrates after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NFL star cornerback Sauce Gardner is heading back to school.

The New York Jets defensive back announced on Twitter that he's reenrolled in college classes.

Gardner intends to graduate this summer.

"Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early & purse my dream of playing in the NFL…… With that being said, I’m back enrolled in classes and on course to graduate in the summer," Gardner announced.

The NFL world is pretty impressed with Gardner's work ethic, balancing a professional football career with school.

"THIS is priorities straight right here. Love to see this," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Not only is he an All-Pro on the field, he is an ALL-PRO off the field," a Twitter user said. "Good stuff!"

"What a phenomenal young man, his parents did a great job with him," another fan wrote.

We look forward to the graduation pics, Sauce. Great job.