Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Announcement

As rumors continue to swirl regarding Rams head coach Sean McVay and his future with the team, McVay has revealed his early offseason plans.

"[I'll] take the next couple of days to really be able to reflect and [have] a lot of conversations that will dictate and determine the decision that's best for me and my family," the Super Bowl champ said, via the AP's Greg Beacham.

The NFL world reacted to McVay's announcement on Monday.

"Welcome to Indianapolis," a Colts fan account replied.

"Here we go," said Sosa Kremenjas. "Buckle up folks."

"This makes it sound like he’s gone," tweeted podcaster Chris Rosvoglou.

"Mans really about to straight up quit on his team."

"This is word for word what Sean Payton said last season," a Saints fan cried.

"I believe if Sean McVay wanted to be back with the Rams he would know it and would say so right now. Interesting stuff."

Probably not the response Rams fans were hoping for.