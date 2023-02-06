Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Admission

Sean Payton was formally introduced as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos today and one of his first orders of business was to make an interesting admission to the media.

During his introductory press conference, Payton was asked about his decision to wear an orange tie during his appearance on FOX NFL Sunday for the NFC Championship Game last week. When asked if the tie "meant anything," Payton answered in the affirmative.

"It did. It did," Payton said as the rest of the media room burst out into laughter.

NFL fans loved Payton's candor here. Some are patting themselves on the back for having pointed that out and predicting it when they first saw it, while a few others are joking that his decision will cause people to overanalyze the wardrobe of future coaching candidates:

Fans already overanalyze everything that coaches do off the field, so there's probably not going to be that much more than there already is.

There certainly was a period of time where Sean Payton seemed to have us all fooled though. Rumors were about over the past couple of weeks that he simply didn't impress the Broncos and that they were eyeing other candidates instead.

In fairness, perhaps they would have gone with someone else if their top candidates hadn't gone elsewhere.

But Payton is now the head coach of the Broncos and those who predicted it would happen can pat themselves on the back now.