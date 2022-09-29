Look: NFL World Reacts To Security Investigation News

On Wednesday, someone on the University of Cincinnati's campus secretly recorded and posted several clips of the Miami Dolphins' practice session at Nippert Stadium.

The Dolphins were in Cincinnati early to avoid Hurricane Ian and prepare for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals.

The NFL is reportedly "looking into" this incident, per Dolphins insider Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

"NFL security is looking into the Dolphins' practice being filmed by someone yesterday. League obviously doesn't want that happening..." Jackson reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Cincinnati should be fined!! They were supposed to provide the dolphins a secure place to practice," one fan wrote.

"Give us our 1st round draft pick back for this bullsh-t," another said.

"Did Belichick get the schedule mixed up?" another joked.

The Dolphins will face off against the Bengals at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium later this evening.

Miami will look to preserve its unbeaten record and Cincinnati will look to bounce back after a rough start to the 2022 season.