Look: NFL World Reacts To Serious Mascot Injury News

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 17: The Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe is introduced prior to the start of the Ravens game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on August 17, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

During halftime of a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, there was a mascot vs. youth football game.

It didn't end well for one of the mascots. The Ravens mascot, Poe, was sacked during the game and apparently suffered a serious injury. The mascot needed to be carted off the field.

While the injury appeared to be serious, fans couldn't help but make jokes at the mascot's expense.

"This is why you don’t play your starters for the preseason. Now they need a backup mascot," one person said.

Others thought the mascot was joking when it went down with the injury initially.

"Genuinely thought he was joking around like 'oh no the kids hit me so hard, gotta get carted off!' My god," another fan said.

A common refrain from fans was "nevermore" from the Edgar Allan Poe poem.

"Quoth the Raven 'Nevermore,'" one fan said.

Hopefully the mascot makes a full recovery in the near future.