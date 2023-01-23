Look: NFL World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe's Announcement

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Shannon Sharpe has been in the news a lot over the last 72 hours.

It stems from an altercation on Friday night when Sharpe was at the Lakers-Grizzlies game. Several members of the Grizzlies engaged in a shouting battle with Sharpe, who was sitting courtside.

Security had to come in between everyone and sent Sharpe through the tunnel to a hallway where he stayed during halftime before returning to his seat.

On Monday morning, Sharpe apologized for his actions. He also apologized for how he talked about Dillon Brooks and his role in the altercation.

"I want to apologize for my behavior. I've preached for the last 6 1/2 years responsibility and accountability and I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong," Sharpe said.

The sports community loved this apology from the NFL Hall of Famer.

"Talk about accountability….this was a wonderful moment!" another tweet read.

This is a job well done by Sharpe.