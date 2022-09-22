Look: NFL World Reacts To Significant Dak Prescott News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Just 10 days removed from this thumb surgery, Dak Prescott is back on the practice field for the Dallas Cowboys.

The starting quarterback is gripping and throwing a training ball. He's not yet graduated to taking snaps or throwing with a real ball, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.

The team says Prescott could be back on the field as early as Week 4 or 5, putting him far ahead of his initial 6-8 week injury timeline.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I really, really, really hope they don’t rush him back. You’re going to get a sub par Dak plus risk of re-aggravating the injury. Thumb fracture should be 4 weeks MINIMUM if your job is to throw a football. Ideally he still waits 6+ weeks tbh," one fan wrote.

"[Cooper Rush] just won a game! give dak a break man," another added.

"Dak padding up for practice while the stitches are still in his hand is the most Dak thing I’ve seen in a minute," another said.

Prescott broke the thumb on his throwing hand during the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1. After an initial injury timeline indicated a lengthy recovery period, the Cowboys got some encouraging updates on the injury.

Earlier this week, Dallas VP Stephen Jones suggested Prescott could be back on the field as early as Monday's game against the New York Giants. Week 4 is now the earliest possible return date.

Cowboys backup Cooper Rush stepped up in Prescott's absence this past weekend, leading the team to a 20-17 win over the reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals.